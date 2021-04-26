Former 16-time world champion John Cena recently took to Twitter to promote the new WWE 24 special on superstar The Miz, whom the Cenation leader calls one of the hardest workers that he knows.

Cena, who has had legendary feuds with the A-lister over the course of his career, says the Miz is the definition of “passion and perseverance.” He writes, “WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect.”

WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect https://t.co/C8nFAWYpyT — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2021

The Cena and Miz feud reached its highest point at WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 33, where the two teamed up with Maryse and Nikki Bella in a high-stakes mixed tag team showdown.