– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is set to perform his One Man Show tonight and tomorrow at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. For more information, visit RealMickFoley.com.

– John Cena is in Philadelphia for Fan Expo today. He’s scheduled for a Q&A session on the Main Theater stage at 4:45 PM.

– WWE NXT will run a live event this evening in Jacksonville, Florida. This marks the second night on the road for the NXT crew, as they ran a WWE NXT live event in Lakeland, FL. on Friday night.

– The following are the official previews for this weekend’s WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E lineup, which includes the WWE LFG Finals:

8 PM – WWE LFG The LFG Finals! – “It’s the LFG Finals from New York City! Which coach will be awarded the LFG Championship belt? And which Future Greats will become the newest members of NXT?”



9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments DX – “Counting down the top moments of the controversial Degeneration X; they pushed the envelope with their sophomoric shenanigans and lewd humor, but in doing so, they revolutionized professional wrestling.”



10:01 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Money in the Bank Cash-Ins – “Looking at the heritage of Money in the Bank; superstars climb a ladder and battle for the chance to retrieve a briefcase containing a contract for a championship title opportunity; reliving the very first cash-in from 2005 and subsequent moments.”

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on Ebro In The Morning on HOT 97 for an interview with fellow WWE personality Peter Rosenberg, as well as the rest of the Ebro In The Morning crew. During the discussion, Vega spoke about her journey in the business, finally capturing her first title and her friendship with women’s wrestling mega-star Rhea Ripley.