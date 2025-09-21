The John Cena and Adam Copeland connection has been on display across both WWE and AEW programming this month.

During the FTR vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage match at AEW All Out: Toronto, Copeland broke out a tribute to Cena by hitting the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and following up with the Attitude Adjustment.

The moment came just days after Cena himself gave a nod to Copeland on the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. While facing Sami Zayn, Cena delivered a spear. On commentary, Michael Cole suggested the move may have been a reference to Roman Reigns, but Corey Graves noted it seemed more like a shout-out to Copeland.

After SmackDown, Cena posted a photo of Copeland in his Edge days on Instagram. Following Copeland’s All Out: Toronto tribute, Cena once again shared an image of Edge on the platform.

Copeland reacted to Cena’s gesture earlier this week, saying, “I saw a clip a couple of days ago where he did the whole [spear] setup and everything. It’s super fun. Yeah, it’s just fun. With John and I from day one, it just clicked. And I think it was, our characters were polar opposite. I knew what the assignment was and so did he. I think you had two guys that were very willing to do what we had to do to get us both over.”