It looks like veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has made it through WrestleMania 39 season with just one TV appearance.

While it’s still possible that Cena appears on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, it seems unlikely as this is already a busy show. Cena did not appear on tonight’s go-home edition of RAW, but he did take to Twitter earlier to react to WWE’s Friday announcement on how he and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will kick off Nigh 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

“First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. First match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever,” he wrote.

Cena included a photo from his WWE United States Title win over Big Show at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, and a fan-created photo that shows Cena raising the current version of the WWE United States Title design, which he has never held.

It was reported earlier that Cena’s status for tonight’s go-home RAW would depend on his “Grand Death Lotto” filming schedule in Atlanta. Cena has appeared on RAW just once this WrestleMania Season – on the March 6 RAW from his hometown of Boston.

Theory appeared on tonight’s go-home RAW for an empty arena promo. You can see video below, along with Cena’s full tweet:

