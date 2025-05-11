The fallout from WWE Backlash: St. Louis continues.

Following the WWE premium live event on May 10 at Enterprise Center, footage has surfaced that shows play-by-play announcer Michael Cole raging at R-Truth for costing Randy Orton the Undisputed WWE Championship in his hometown by getting involved in the finish of his main event “ONE LAST TIME” match against John Cena.

MICHAEL COLE CRASHING OUT ON R TRUTH 😭#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/0su46b84fU — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 11, 2025

Additionally, Pat McAfee shared a photo of his beat up, bright red chest following his physical match against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” Gunther at the show.

My chest… is ahhh… burning pic.twitter.com/RVrhRkRYuf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2025

Finally, John Cena took to Instagram to make his first post following his first successful defense of his 17th world championship reign. “The Greatest of All-Time” shared a post on Instagram celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his rap album. Cena added a melting ice cream cone over the image, which many have taken as a subtle response to CM Punk calling him out as soon as WWE Backlash: St. Louis went off the air on Saturday night.