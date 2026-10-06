John Cena has high praise for Cody Rhodes’ commitment to promoting the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Rhodes has generated plenty of attention in recent months by appearing dressed as Guile, the character he portrays in the film. The promotional approach has drawn comparisons to Cena appearing publicly as Peacemaker while promoting The Suicide Squad and the subsequent Peacemaker television series.

During a new interview with ComicBook, Cena was jokingly asked which wrestler’s decision to dress as their character was “worse.” Cena instead explained why he embraced appearing as Peacemaker during promotional appearances.

“Worse is like the half empty perspective. You know me, I’m a glass half full guy,” Cena said. “What I admire about both of those things is when we were doing The Suicide Squad, from WWE I learned how important it is to show the character, be in character, show the uniform.”

Cena noted that Peacemaker was relatively unknown to mainstream audiences at the time, leading him to remain in character throughout the promotional campaign.

“The Suicide Squad was a movie with a bunch of superheroes, I chose to do all the media in character because nobody knew Peacemaker,” Cena continued. “Because of that, it might’ve been a small piece of allowing Peacemaker to exist in a universe beyond The Suicide Squad.”

Cena then turned his attention to Rhodes, praising the Undisputed WWE Champion for putting the movie and his character ahead of himself during promotional appearances.

“I champion Cody for his ability to lean into his part. People know Cody Rhodes, but maybe don’t remember Guile from Street Fighter,” Cena said. “Maybe for people it brings out nostalgia to see somebody dressed as Guile from Street Fighter.”

Cena added that Rhodes deserves credit for being willing to make the promotional appearances about Guile rather than simply using them to promote himself.

“Hats off to Cody for being brave enough to take a moment that could be focused on him as a person, and he realizes that it’s larger than that and the goal is to make sure that people enjoy the movie and know your character when they see it,” Cena said.

“I think it’s a heck of an idea by him. Whether I was where he got it from or not, I’m very proud of him for his choice and I think it’s a great decision for the movie.”

Street Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, October 16. The film also features Roman Reigns as Akuma.