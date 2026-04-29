John Cena is already taking notice of one of WWE NXT’s newest standouts.

Tuesday night’s episode of NXT featured several debuts, but it was Will Kroos who managed to grab attention in a big way.

The rising talent made an immediate impact during a chaotic segment involving NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, EVIL, and Tavion Heights.

As the scene unfolded, with D’Angelo being confronted by EVIL and then dropped with a suplex by Heights, Kroos upped the ante by connecting with an impressive moonsault onto the champion.

That moment got people talking. Including Cena.

Taking to social media, the WWE veteran showed some love to Kroos, even referencing a chant that has followed him on the UK independent circuit.

“HE’S BIG…. HE’S BAD…. HE’LL BODYSLAM YOUR DAD!!,” Cena wrote.

It’s a quick co-sign, but one that carries weight.

Kroos isn’t exactly new to the spotlight for those familiar with the international scene.

He’s spent recent years competing for promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling, building a reputation before landing on WWE’s radar.

Now, after a standout debut moment, and a nod from Cena, his stock may already be on the rise.