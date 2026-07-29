John Cena shows love for Grayson Waller following the rising pro wrestling star cutting a memorable pipe bomb-style promo on the July 28 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

For those who missed it, the 7/28 NXT on CW episode started with Waller crashing the show with a worked-shoot style promo calling out Austin Theory, Cruz Montana, the NXT men’s division and how his own run in WWE has been mishandled.

Following the show, WWE legend and arguably “The Greatest of All-Time,” John Cena, surfaced via social media to comment on the buzz surrounding the memorable Waller promo segment.

“Effort + Authenticity = Respect,” Cena wrote. “It appears Grayson Waller has found his WHY. Eager to see what he does.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.