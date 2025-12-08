In addition to being “The Greatest of All-Time” in WWE, John Cena is also a platinum rapper.

Ahead of his WWE retirement match this weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., John Cena spoke with Tom Rinaldi for an interview.

During the discussion, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about a number of unreleased tracks from the “You Can’t See Me” album he recorded with Tha Trademarc and Bumpy Knuckles back in 2005.

“It is a young man’s game and I’m not in it anymore,” Cena said. “The rapping thing was an accident. I listened to the music they played for me and I’m like, ‘I can do better than this. Wait I could do better than this.’

Cena continued, “There’s like 70 lost tracks of the album that never made it out. I was able to shave off the ones that shouldn’t make and give you the ones that should, and I’m lucky to get that.”

While on the subject of music, John Cena also surfaced via social media to post about the tribute song from Josiah Williams.

“I’m not sure I have the words to articulate how grateful I am along with how impressed I am,” Cena wrote via his official X account.

He added, “Your work here as an artist and skill is far beyond anything I’ve ever accomplished. Your words mean more to me than you’ll ever know. Respect.”

