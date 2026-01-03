What does John Cena think about Matt Cardona’s return to WWE?

Let’s find out!

For the first time since parting ways with WWE years ago during his days as Zack Ryder, pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona made a surprise return to WWE at the end of 2025 as a mystery competitor in “The Last Time Is Now,” tournament to determine the final-ever opponent for the retirement match of John Cena.

Outside of Cardona signing a merchandise deal with WWE that allowed his likeness to be used for WWE Shop items, it appeared that “The Indy God” returning was a one-time-only type of situation.

And then the first episode of WWE SmackDown of 2026 took place.

At the first show of the New Year on Friday night, Cardona made another surprise appearance for WWE, defeating Kit Wilson in an unadvertised match at the show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

It was confirmed by Michael Cole on the commentary of the 1/2 blue brand broadcast that Mr. “Alwayz Ready” was officially back in WWE full-time.

As noted, Matt Cardona released a detailed statement describing the situation surrounding his WWE return after his surprise appearance on Friday night.

On Saturday, John Cena responded to the social media post made by Cardona.

“Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck,” Cena wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of both Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.”

Cena continued, “They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt.”

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match