=The WrestleMania in England talk continues.

Commenting on the buzz surrounding the possibility, which stems from WWE executives Nick Khan and Triple H meeting with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday, is “The Greatest of All-Time.”

John Cena surfaced on social media on Friday morning to comment on WWE possibly bringing WrestleMania to the England market for the first time ever, something he spoke about in an in-ring promo for WWE during a surprise appearance at last year’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event.

“The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin,” Cena wrote via X. “I try to minimize using the word “deserve” so I will use more appropriate terms.”

Cena continued, “I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete when it happens but I will BE THERE as a fan for sure!”

For more details on WWE’s meeting with Sadiq Khan this week about bringing WrestleMania to England, click here.