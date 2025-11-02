“The Last Time Is ..” well not now, but soon.

During the latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on Saturday, November 1, 2025, a video package aired to announce a 16-man tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent before he wraps up “The Last Time Is Now” year-long retirement tour.

The reactions are already coming in.

As noted, the video announcement pointed out that the 16 stars included in the tournament will consist of talents from WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT and even some not in WWE at all.

Among those who have already surfaced on social media to respond to the video package are John Cena himself.

The WWE legend took to X after the announcement aired on Saturday night to post a brief statement.

“For over two decades, I have tried to make the most of every opportunity I’ve been presented,” Cena wrote. “On December 13th, I’d like to repay the favor.”

Cena added, “The Last Time is Now Tournament begins next Monday in Boston!”

Also chiming in with a response to the announcement is WWE NXT Superstar Brooks Jensen. The son of Cena’s former tag-team partner from his early days in WWE, Bull Buchanan, made his case for a spot in the tourney.

“It’s been 22 years since John Cena screwed my fathers career over,” he wrote. “Maybe my time is now.”

Also posting a response that is gaining some traction is TNA Wrestling star and frequent visitor to WWE NXT, Joe Hendry. He simply posted a photo of himself, which even the USA Network took notice of (see below).

The tournament officially begins Monday, November 10 on WWE Raw, emanating from Cena’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. That night will also mark Cena’s final Raw appearance in Boston, making it a fitting launch point for the journey toward his farewell bout.

“To everyone seizing this opportunity, I say good luck — and to the winner I say, for one final time… If you don’t want some, come get some!”

