John Cena has paid tribute to Emmy Award-winning voice actor Eric Bauza following his passing at the age of 46.

Bauza, best known for voicing iconic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, passed away Sunday at his home due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Cena, who worked alongside Bauza on the film “Coyote vs. Acme,” took to Twitter (X) to remember his former co-star and express his condolences to his family.

“Thank you Eric for giving our favorites their ‘voice.’ His excitement and love for them was always evident, his passion undeniable,” Cena wrote.

The WWE legend continued by expressing his sadness over Bauza’s sudden passing.

“Saddened to hear of this sudden, tragic news. My heart and thoughts are with Eric’s family and loved ones. RIP Eric Bauza.”

In addition to his work on “Coyote vs. Acme,” Bauza provided voices for several WWE crossover animated films, including “The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!,” “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!” and “Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon.”