John Cena recently shared a hilarious and somewhat disgusting story involving Hornswoggle and Christian Cage from their days together in WWE.

During an appearance on What Now? with Trevor Noah, the former WWE Superstar recalled an incident in Ireland when a volcanic eruption prevented the WWE roster from returning to the United States for an episode of Raw.

With the wrestlers stranded and nothing to do, Cena said the situation led to a memorable night that included plenty of drinking and an unfortunate encounter with a hamburger.

“We got stuck in Ireland because there was a Volcano and we couldn’t get back to the states to perform Raw. The last thing you want to do is leave us stuck someplace alone idle with nothing to do. Boy, we had a great night,” Cena recalled.

“A friend of mine, Dylan, who wrestled under the moniker Hornswoggle, and another friend of mine, Christian Cage, who was Christian in the WWE. Christian took Dylan to bed, Dylan was drunk and he had room service and ended up throwing up on his hamburger.”

According to Cena, Christian helped Hornswoggle into bed before placing the room service tray outside the hotel room. Several hours later, Cena happened to come across the abandoned food without knowing what had happened to it.

“That hamburger, Christian put him to bed and tucked him in. He said, ‘Dude, I’m gonna get the tray out’ and put the tray in the hallway. Flash forward to hours later, I am heavily influenced. Food is closed and there are no options available.”

Cena continued, “I look and I’m like, ‘That burger is not even touched. I’m just gonna bring that inside.’ I ate the thing.”

It wasn’t until the following morning that Cena discovered exactly what he had eaten.

“Then, I come down to breakfast the next morning and I’m like, ‘Oh man, you guys cool? You dipped out early.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, he had some problems, I took him to bed, he puked on his hamburger and I put it in the hallway.’”

After realizing the hamburger he had eaten was the same one Hornswoggle had vomited on, Cena could only laugh about the situation.

“I was like, ‘What? Wait, what room are you in? You’re on the third floor?’ I ate the puke burger. I needed it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Cena discussed the similarities between professional wrestling and stand-up comedy, particularly when it comes to performing in front of live audiences and adjusting to their reactions.

“It’s so odd how stand-up runs so parallel to pro wrestling. There’s so many parallels. First of all, even at the highest level — most of the time, there are very rare cases — you pay your own way, you book your own travel, you organize your own life. You are responsible for your own gear.”

Cena explained that both professions require performers to think on their feet, even when they have carefully planned what they intend to do.

“The act is yours, even though you’re a part of this giant body. You’re out there, usually with one other person, in front of thousands of folks who are hecklers and enthusiastic and know that they’re part of the show. You plan a routine in the back, but you also have to be ready to tell that first joke to crickets.”

He continued, “When the crickets happen, you got to be like, ‘Change it up right now, do this’ or if you have a whole elaborate thing planned and you go out and look at each other and people are going nuts, scratch them plan, do this. So, you have to be quick, you have to pivot. You have to know your audience, you have to know timing.”

Cena went on to explain how his ability to read an audience helped him throughout his lengthy WWE career, despite never considering himself among the most athletically gifted performers.

“Pro wrestling/sports entertainment is timing. It’s not what you do, you have to do things at the right spot. The guys who have been in the ring either me, I’m the loudest talker. If you’re in the first six rows, you hear the match before the match.”

He added, “I have never been athletically skilled as the greatest talent in the ring, but I’m always present and I’m always sensitive to the energy of the audience. I think that was something that allowed me to have such a long career. It’s not what I did, it’s doing it at the right time.”

Cena also pointed to the importance of knowing when something is working and when a performer needs to change direction.

“Funny can come out of nowhere, funny can come from timing. You could hear somebody say something and be like, I got something for that. You know when to land a joke and you know also being out there, you know when the audience is leaning forward with interest or maybe you know that, oh, that didn’t work in real time.”

The WWE legend concluded by noting that both wrestling and comedy share similar beginnings, with performers often working small venues before eventually reaching larger audiences.

“We’re all gypsies, it’s all road shows. You start small, you start working these POS places that are like underground clubs. In wrestling, it’s like flea markets.”

Also during the interview, John Cena explained how wrestling changed Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair’s personal lives forever, as well as his explanation on why he believes the WWE change to the PG Era ultimately paid off for the company in the long run.