John Cena is ready to go full circle in Toronto.

“The Greatest of All-Time” made the announcement regarding his plans for his WWE retirement in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and in 2025, he will stand inside a WWE ring in Toronto for the final time ever.

With tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto going on sale, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media this week to hype his final appearance in Toronto at the big PLE next year.

“Toronto, I was lucky enough to stand in your ring to announce my retirement,” Cena wrote via X on Saturday. “I said I’d be back. This is it! The last time is now!”

Cena continued, “I’m so excited to stand in your ring one last time. Do NOT miss it and looking forward to an unforgettable event!!!”