John Cena’s WWE debut is remembered as one of the most significant moments in company history, but the future Hall of Famer recently revealed that Randy Orton made sure his first night on the main roster came with some unexpected challenges.

Cena made his televised WWE debut against Kurt Angle on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown, answering the Olympic gold medalist’s open challenge in a match that would launch his legendary career.

During a recent Q&A session in New York, Cena recalled arriving at the show as an extra talent with no expectation of being used. That quickly changed when he learned he would be facing Angle, although Orton had a little surprise waiting for him backstage.

“In 2002, I went to Chicago as an extra talent–someone not to be used,” Cena said. “I was then told I was going to have a match against an Olympic gold medalist. Randy Orton tied my boots together in a locker where I couldn’t even reach them, so I had to cut the laces and wrestle with half of my laces. I had to go off campus to get one of the worst haircuts that people watching on television had ever seen.”

Despite the circumstances, Cena looks back fondly on the experience, describing the backstage ribbing as part of the wrestling business and something that made his debut even more memorable.

“That was my welcome to the WWE, and it was better than I ever could have imagined,” Cena continued. “A moment that was supposed to be celebratory was also humbling. It was filled with tough love that belongs to our fraternity, and I was grateful to go through that.”

Orton would eventually become one of Cena’s most recognizable rivals, with the two sharing the ring in numerous high-profile matches throughout their WWE careers.

Cena, who wrapped up his in-ring career in December, is scheduled to appear on next Monday’s WWE Raw and Tuesday’s NXT.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT and WWE Raw Results coverage.

CENAA!! 🫡 @JohnCena will be LIVE at #WWENXT during NEXT WEDNESDAY’S show! https://t.co/likttW50n1 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2026

(H/T: Undisputed)