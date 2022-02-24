Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is being criticized for a tweet he made this morning as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his military offensive into Ukraine.

Cena took to Twitter this morning and plugged his Peacemaker HBO Max series while apparently making a tweet about the Russia-Ukraine conflict that is currently going on.

“If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” Cena wrote.

Cena is receiving significant backlash from fans and other celebrities on Twitter. He has also picked up some mainstream press today with media outlets covering the criticism.

While there are hundreds of tweets knocking Cena for his Russia-Ukraine comments, there are many supporting and defending Cena for the post.

Cena has previously received heat for his support of China’s Communist Party. He made headlines back in May for apologizing to China after referring to Taiwan as a country. The CCP considers Taiwan to be a part of China, so referring to Taiwan as its own entity is seen as offensive and disrespectful in China. You can click here for Cena’s apology from last year.

Cena has not responded to the heat for his tweet on Russia and Ukraine, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below, along with a few of the responses from verified accounts:

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

I’m just saying there is never an appropriate moment to say this, especially now. — Not that Asian dude 🙃 (@geesubay) February 24, 2022

I feel like I shouldn’t have to explain this to you but the power of peacemaker is murdering people https://t.co/VAIrGJeMuk — Sam Haft (@SamHaft) February 24, 2022

cant believe you tweeted this — AverageHarry 🫐 (@harrynotaverage) February 24, 2022

