The latest WWE Untold series on the WWE Network details the great rivalry between WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and the biggest name in pro-wrestling of the last decade, John Cena. During the special Cena would speak on the affect he’s had on the wrestling fan-base, and reveals that whether they perceive him positively or negatively, he loves the energy.

Every time you see me come out, it’s like I’m shot out of a cannon. It’s because I’m ready, I’m ready to go, and that’s whether you’re telling me I suck or whether you’re telling me that I’m great. It’s why I orchestrate you to continue to make noise because as a performer, this makes me feel 10-feet tall. Just audible reaction. I love it when a group of people has so much energy that it’s viscerally negative towards me. I also love it when the energy is so overwhelmingly positive, it does lift you up. It’s like it’s all so fucking wonderful.

