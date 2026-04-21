John Cena shared the spotlight with Danhausen in one of the more offbeat moments from WrestleMania 42.

Serving as the official host, John Cena was in the ring on night two announcing the attendance when he was interrupted by The Miz and Kit Wilson.

The segment quickly took a bizarre turn as Danhausen appeared alongside a group of “Midget Danhausens,” a term commentary noted they had been explicitly instructed to use.

Danhausen and his mini-army ran off Miz and Wilson after striking both men low, cursing them, and even delivering Cena’s signature Five Knuckle Shuffle to the host himself.

Following the show, Cena took to X to react, posting a throwback photo of himself with Danhausen and writing, “One of my favorite #WrestleMania moments ever. So happy we got an updated photograph together.”

Cena also appeared during night one of WrestleMania 42, where he again revealed the attendance figure and shared a heartfelt in-ring moment with Bianca Belair, who announced that she is pregnant.