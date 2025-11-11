“The Last Time Is Now” year-long retirement tour for John Cena continues to wind down.

And with it comes more special moments from “The Greatest of All-Time.”

On Monday night, November 10, 2025, Cena had a memorable hometown swan song at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, which included him kicking off WWE Raw with a shocking impromptu victory over Dominik Mysterio to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship and finally join the club of WWE Grand Slam Champions.

He also made a big announcement regarding his final ever WWE appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, was honored by the city of Boston backstage after the show, and announced for his last-ever WWE Raw appearance on next week’s show.

Following John Cena’s November 10 Boston farewell, “The Never Seen-17” time former world champion surfaced via social media to share a video and statement reflecting on the memorable evening.

“Thank you Boston,” Cena began his statement. “It meant so much to be able, for one last time, to be allowed an opportunity to do what I love, in a place I love, surrounded by those I love. Our performances are only meaningful if YOU the audience invest in us and decide they are. The smile on my face and awe in my eyes in this small clip is an honest show of grateful disbelief [and] appreciation for all you’ve ever invested in me.”

Cena continued, “Last night meant more than I can ever express. Thank you Boston.”

Looking ahead, John Cena will make his final ever appearance on the iconic WWE Monday Night Raw series next week on Monday, November 17, at “The Mecca of Pro Wrestling,” the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The show will feature the continuation of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine Cena’s final-ever opponent in WWE at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13. Scheduled in first-round action are Solo Sikoa vs. TBA and the returning GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans.

Ahead of the 11/17 WWE Raw farewell for future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena, Netflix has released a special promotional trailer to advertise the must-see event for all pro wrestling and WWE fans.

The official description of the John Cena’s Last Raw trailer released by Netflix on 11/11 reads as follows:

WWE | John Cena’s Last RAW | Official Trailer | Netflix This Monday night, witness the end of an era. John Cena takes center stage for his FINAL appearance ever on Monday Night RAW.

One last match. One unforgettable farewell. Celebrate the legacy of a true WWE legend!

Don’t miss John Cena’s farewell moment. Monday Night RAW, November 17th. Only on Netflix.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday, November 17, for live WWE Raw results coverage from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.