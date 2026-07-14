John Cena is looking forward to reliving his farewell run through the next season of WWE: Unreal.

The third season of the behind-the-scenes Netflix series is set to spotlight several major moments from WWE, with a significant focus on Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour throughout 2025.

Ahead of the new season’s release, Cena took to X on Monday, July 14, to share his excitement about seeing how the series documented what he described as one of the most memorable periods of his life.

“So many unforgettable memories in my final year of performance ‘in the arena,'” Cena wrote via X. “Looking forward to seeing what WWE Unreal captured and their perspective of one of the greatest years of my life.”

Season three of WWE: Unreal is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 21, 2026.