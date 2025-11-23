WWE has confirmed two new segments for Monday’s episode WWE Survivor Series: WarGames “go-home” episode of WWE Raw.

In his weekly social media video running down the lineup for the coming week’s red brand show, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio will be live on Monday night to address his upcoming rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Championship against John Cena at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in his hometown of San Diego, California.

Pearce framed the appearance as a key moment heading into the weekend.

“Less than a week from Survivor Series in San Diego, and one of San Diego’s self-proclaimed finest Dominik Mysterio will have plenty to say about his opponent John Cena,” Pearce said.

The red brand shot-caller also announced that former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear on the broadcast after losing her title to Maxxine Dupri last Monday, and following her most recent actions on Friday’s installment of WWE SmackDown, which saw her attack AJ Lee and join a team for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

He teased that Lynch has plenty on her mind, as well as on his voicemail.

“After what she did on Friday, I can’t wait to hear what Becky Lynch will crow about, and she will do so in person,” Pearce noted, adding that Lynch has been leaving him voicemails frequently in addition to her many social media rants on X throughout the weekend.

Also advertised for the 11/24 episode of WWE Raw is an opening segment with Roman Reigns, the annual Men’s WarGames Advantage match, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. Penta and Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in a pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

