John Cena made his WWE return towards the end of 2022, where he teamed with Kevin Owens to battle Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in a winning effort. However, this isn’t all the Cenation leader did while in town for the blue-brand.

According to Fightful Select, Cena filmed some additional content with WWE that also involved Austin Theory. Theory, the current U.S. champion, was supposed to headline a house show in Toronto on that night, but instead was sent to Tampa so he can film with Cena.

It is not currently known what the filmed content will be for, but the report notes that it could be a number of possibilities including 2K footage, a future angle between Theory and Cena, or something for WWE Digital.

