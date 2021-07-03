Former 16-time WWE world champion John Cena recently spoke with On Demand Entertainment about a wide range of subjects, including his response to Drew McIntyre campaigning for a singles-matchup against him. Hear what the Cenation leader had to say on the topic below.

Says Drew is setting himself up for disappointment because neither of them make the matches for WWE:

Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort. But, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power. That’s beyond our capacity so I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome.

Says he still has more matches left in WWE:

I got more matches left in the WWE. I’m not done. But I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person or ‘I want to have a match with this person,’ because I don’t make those choices. They say, ‘Hey, we’d like you to do this.’ Alright, it’s time to go to work and that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build up expectations in our head, like I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is supposed to feel about that?

