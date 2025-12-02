WWE has officially revealed the first wave of matches and segments for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

And the card is already shaping up to be a busy one.

The announcements were made during the December 1 edition of Raw in Glendale, Arizona, where the company confirmed two major bouts and a featured segment for the December 8 broadcast.

The headline note: either Gunther or LA Knight will appear live on Raw just 48 hours after their showdown in The Last Time Is Now Tournament Finals on SmackDown. Whoever emerges victorious will be walking into Kansas City with the biggest momentum of their careers, and carrying the weight of becoming John Cena’s final opponent.

In the tag team division, WWE confirmed that AJ Styles & Dragon Lee will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championship against The War Raiders on next week’s WWE Raw show. Styles and Lee have been building chemistry week by week, with their latest win over tag-team legends The New Day on the 12/1 WWE Raw show, but they’ll face a significant size and power disadvantage against Erik and Ivar, who have been itching for an opportunity to smash their way back into the title picture.

Also announced: Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor, a singles match that now carries more emotional weight following Rey’s post-show interview with Jackie Redmond. After stating his intention to chase the WWE Intercontinental Championship, currently held by his son, Dominik Mysterio, Rey was confronted by Logan Paul, who made it clear that he wants the same prize.

Paul went as far as threatening to retire Rey, only for the WWE Hall of Famer to respond by smacking the taste out of his mouth. Security swarmed in, leading to a heated pull-apart that left both men shouting as they were dragged in opposite directions.

Rey hasn’t lost a step.

And he let Logan Paul know it.

WWE Raw on December 8 broadcasts live at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update With Spoilers On Two Big Main Events Planned For WWE WrestleMania 42 In 2026