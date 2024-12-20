– As noted, WWE held a television taping for the December 31 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Thursday night, December 19. The show included the final taping for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up series. After those matches air, no more bouts will be taped for WWE NXT Level Up going forward.

– WWE EVP Chris Legentil spoke with Sports Business Journal for an interview, during which he confirmed John Cena will be appearing on the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on January 6, 2025. Cena himself confirmed as much during a Complex interview a couple of months ago. The WWE EVP also made it clear that in addition to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto show being advertised as Cena’s last time appearing for WWE in Toronto, Cena will also be working other international PLEs for the last time ever in 2025.

– WWE NXT will run the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida tonight for their final WWE NXT non-televised live event of the year. This was the show that was rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene a few months ago.

– The latest episode of the WWE digital series “WWE Playlist” has touched down on the company’s official YouTube channel. The video features a 75-plus minute review of Cody Rhodes’ year in WWE in 2024.