John Cena is heading back to WWE Raw.

During the October 26 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that “The Greatest of All-Time” will make a special appearance on next week’s show from Brooklyn, New York.

The November 2 appearance will mark Cena’s first time on the red brand since retiring from in-ring competition in December 2025.

Cena previously returned to WWE programming at the WWE Backlash premium live event, where he announced the first-ever John Cena Classic, a tournament named in his honor.

Although WWE has not announced what Cena will be doing during his upcoming WWE Raw appearance, the John Cena Classic could potentially factor into his return. No connection between the tournament and next week’s appearance has been confirmed.

Also announced for the November 2 broadcast is a singles match between Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys.

The match follows an ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and The 946, with Keys issuing a warning to Sikoa during this week’s WWE Raw. Keys promised to do to Sikoa what he previously did to his brothers, declaring that nobody is safe.

Sikoa later accepted the challenge during a backstage segment alongside World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Next week’s WWE Raw will also serve as the final red brand show before WWE Crown Jewel 2026, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 11/2 Raw will feature a special start-time of 6/5c.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

CENA IS BACK 🫡 @JohnCena John Cena returns to #WWERaw NEXT WEEK in Brooklyn SPECIAL START TIME 6 ET/3 PT only on @netflix! 🎟️: https://t.co/4dfLY9XpJf https://t.co/yZcreuIDnO — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2026