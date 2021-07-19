John Cena will make his WWE SmackDown return this Friday night.

WWE has announced that Cena will make his blue brand return during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Friday’s SmackDown will air from two locations – the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. There is no word yet on where Cena will be appearing from.

Cena returned to WWE after Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view main event, which saw Roman Reigns retain his WWE Universal Title over WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Cena will open tonight’s RAW broadcast from Dallas to explain why he came back. He is expected to challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam on August 21.

WWE has also announced Money In the Bank winner Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews for SmackDown, but they did not confirm that the title will be on the line. That match will air live from Rolling Loud, as will Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. Below is the updated line-up, along with the promo for Cena and Rolling Loud matches:

* Toni Storm debuts on the main roster

* John Cena returns to SmackDown

* Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Fallout from Money In the Bank and build for SummerSlam

