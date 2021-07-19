John Cena has finally returned to WWE.

Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Cena return after the main event, which ended with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining his title over WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The brutal main event saw Edge and Reigns go back & forth for most of the bout. Referee Charles Robinson went down at one point and new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tried to interfere, but were attacked and chased away by the former champions, The Mysterios. Edge looked to put Reigns away with the Crossface at one point until Seth Rollins hit the ring and broke the hold with a kick to the face.

Rollins made his exit with a smile on his face as the match continued. Edge turned it back around and was about to finish Reigns off when Rollins returned to the apron. Edge kicked him to the floor, but Reigns took advantage of the distraction and hit Edge with a Spear for the pin to retain.

After the match, Rollins hit the ring and snapped on Edge, beating him up before facing off with Reigns. Rollins ranted to Reigns about how he should’ve been in the match, not Edge, but Edge then attacked and they tumbled to the floor. The Edge – Rollins brawl continued through the crowd as Rollins treated to the back. Reigns then took the mic and announced that the whole world can acknowledge him now. That’s when Cena’s music interrupted and out came the veteran WWE Superstar to a major reaction from fans at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cena rushed the ring as fans continued to cheer him on. He met Reigns in the middle of the ring and they faced off until Cena delivered his “you can’t see me” taunt in Reigns’ face, which caused the crowd to explode once again. Heyman watched from the apron as Cena then posed in the corner while Reigns stared him down from the mat. Money In the Bank went off the air with Cena facing the crowd from the turnbuckles while Reigns watched from behind.

Cena is now expected to challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, while Rollins vs. Edge is also expected.

The two top feuds will continue this Friday during SmackDown on FOX as Cena makes his return to the blue brand. Friday’s show will air from two locations – the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cena has been away from WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, focusing on his acting career.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE status. Below are several shots of tonight’s main event and Cena’s big return at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:

