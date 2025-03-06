John Cena has resurfaced on social media for the second time since his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto this past Saturday night.

“The Greatest of All-Time” remained silent after his shocking actions in attacking Cody Rhodes with ruthless aggression alongside The Rock and Travis Scott at the final WWE premium live event on the road to WrestleMania 41 in April, where he will challenge “The American Nightmare” for what could be his record 17th world championship reign.

On Monday, he broke his silence with a post on Instagram that shows a still shot from The Dark Knight movie scene with Harvey Dent (Two-Face) with the memorable quote, “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” On X, he wrote, “Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it.”

Cena stayed off of social media after that until returning on Wednesday morning to share another quote. “How others respond to us tends to say a whole lot more about them than it does about us,” he wrote in his latest X post, shared on Thursday morning. “Evaluate it and don’t take it personal.”

On Instagram on Wednesday, Cena shared the cover art for Don McLean’s “American Pie” song. The theme of the song is debated, but reportedly focuses on McLean’s childhood music heroes, reflecting the deep cultural changes and profound disillusion and loss of innocence of his generation.

Cena returned again on Thursday on Instagram, sharing another photo from The Dark Knight film, this time The Joker character portrayed by the late Heath Ledger.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 or April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.