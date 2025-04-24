John Cena believes in Joe Hendry.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 17-time WWE Champion spoke about his thoughts on Joe Hendry, who turned out to be the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

“Joe is awesome,” Cena said of the TNA World Champion. “I got the chance to meet Joe at the Rumble, face-to-face. He had a small moment in Rumble and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re good at this, how do I make this more?’”

Cena continued, “I gave him some advice, ‘You don’t. You go out there, you be yourself, and you make your moment, your moment. When you try to make your moment more than is given, that’s selfish. You’re a small piece of a great show.’ I thought he did excellent at the Rumble.”

He then turned to the topic of WrestleMania 41, sharing his thoughts on Hendry’s appearance answering the open challenge by 20-year WWE veteran Randy Orton on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“[At WrestleMania], I thought he was brilliant,” he said. “If I don’t know that kid, I got to know him. He got to do his stuff, he got to be in a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton, and he got a fantastic moment in giving Randy his 20th WrestleMania (match). We got an introduction on a large level to Joe Hendry. I think he’s going to be a major player. He loves it and he gets it right. He has a great mind.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)