John Cena appeared at the Fan Expo Dallas event recently, and spoke about a number of WWE-related topics.

While at the annual convention, “The Greatest of All-Time” spoke about his favorite ring entrances of his legendary WWE career, if he prefers wrestling or acting and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the appearance where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On WrestleMania 41 and WrestleMania 39 being his favorite entrances of all-time: “Man, I like this last one because it was super plain. It was like, so I started doing the funky WrestleMania entrances because like nobody was. I remember my first WrestleMania main event for a world championship was against JBL, and he came out in a limousine and he dropped money with his face on it, and we rehearsed his entrance and I’m looking at this going like, ‘this is fantastic.” I turned to him, I go, ‘where’s my entrance?’ Deadpan, He turns to me, he goes, ‘you’re winning. That’s enough!’ I really liked the spectacle he made of the entrance. So I was like, man, if nobody’s doing special stuff, that’s WrestleMania. That’s an event that is a big ask for you as a fan. I wanted to make it special and unique, and now tons of people do special and unique entrances. So this year I just wanted to flip it and go like as bare bones simple as I could. So I like this one. I got to take that back. Sorry. Got to take that back. I had a chance to bring 50 kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the stage for WrestleMania. There’s nothing like the view out of the tunnel when you look at the stadium and it’s just bananas. So the fact that I got to share that moment with some close friends that day, that was pretty big up too.”

On if he prefers wrestling or acting: “You know, acting, they hurt your feelings a lot, too. I don’t know if you’ve seen some of my stuff or read the reviews. They will hurt your feelings. To be quite honest, and this is not a knock, I don’t think this is going to lose me any movie jobs because I do give my all to every opportunity I have. Just like we’re here today, I’m trying to answer all your questions. I love wrestling so much more. So much more. There’s no denying the magic in an arena for a live WWE broadcast. I love wrestling so much more and I’m fine saying that. If that knocks me out of the movie business, I’ll be accountable for saying that.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)