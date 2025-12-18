John Cena says his final WWE match delivered an emotional payoff that went far beyond anything he allowed himself to expect.

In his first interview since losing to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena joined Cody Rhodes on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast (see full video below), where he reflected on the magnitude of his retirement bout and the overwhelming response from the crowd.

“I envisioned something beautiful. Saturday far exceeded whatever was in my heart and soul,” Cena said. “So I know I’m out there one last time. They had to move the side ramps in to put more seats. It almost was like a fire hazard to go down the ramp. You cannot fit anymore. I know it’s an old wrestler’s story but I’m setting the stage for why I was so filled with joy. You can’t fit anymore people in there.”

Cena explained that he had spent the entire lead-up to the match making sure fans truly understood the finality of the moment.

“Going up to this event, I made sure everyone I talked to, all of the podcasts I did, I’m like, ‘Hey, I know you may not think I’m going to retire. I am. I’m comfortable with that. Please just get the closure you need,’” Cena said.

That closure, he noted, became especially powerful once the bell rang.

“So now I’m out there. They hate the guy I’m working with. They universally cheer me, that is f*cking rare,” Cena continued. “And for the last five minutes, everything I preach about story and drama and having a conversation with the audience. The ones I love are in the front row. I know my colleagues are watching on the monitor back there. We’re just in a sleeper hold, man. We’re just in a sleeper hold. But we’re having that conversation with the audience.”

That sleeper hold led to one of the most debated finishes of Cena’s career, as he tapped out to Gunther and briefly smiled before the referee called for the bell. Cena acknowledged that fans are free to interpret the moment however they wish, but he shared what it meant to him personally.

“So as I essentially take my last breath, I have struggled,” Cena said. “If you think of somebody, the natural causes scenario or however we picture loss in our life. All of us have been through it. They struggle, they struggle, they struggle, they hang on just long enough to make sure to say goodbye to everybody that’s been meaningful in their lives.”

He described the entire day as one filled with deeply personal conversations and emotional closure.

“And that whole day was so many unbelievably vulnerable, meaningful conversations,” Cena continued. “And then you realize, I’ve connected with everybody I love. Physically, I feel great. I think it’s time to take that last breath. And that’s that … I hate to keep going back morbidly to obituaries, but this person died peacefully. And knowing that like, man, we are in a good place. We’re going to be great going forward.”

Cena also pointed to the message on his farewell shirt as a perfect encapsulation of the moment.

“The bottom of the T-shirt says, ‘I gave everything, thank you for everything,’” he said. “And that one moment, that was that, going peacefully.”

In closing, Cena said his entire retirement tour was designed to mirror the idea of someone knowing they have a limited amount of time left, allowing space for reflection, gratitude, and goodbyes. He also expressed the “utmost respect” for Gunther, praising him as an opponent who treats the wrestling mat as sacred.

For Cena, the ending wasn’t about winning or losing.

It was about leaving in peace.

And he did.

Watch the full-length one-on-one interview between John Cena and Cody Rhodes from the December 18, 2025 episode of the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.