Throughout their careers, The Miz and Seth Rollins have crossed paths in the ring nearly 100 times. After years of competing against Rollins, The Miz holds his longtime rival in the highest regard.

While speaking during an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” The Miz said,

“Seth is the greatest in-ring technician I’ve ever faced — bar none. Physically, he’s unbelievable, but what people don’t often see is the mental strength it takes to be a top-tier main event superstar. Seth has it all. When Seth’s career is done, I truly believe his name will be mentioned alongside or even above the all-time greats. He has both the mental and physical tools to reach that level. People call Shawn Michaels ‘Mr. WrestleMania,’ but if you watched the main event this year in Las Vegas, you saw who the real ‘Mr. Main Event’ is — Seth Freakin’ Rollins.”

John Cena has captured 17 World Championships over the course of his legendary career, beginning with his first title win in 2005. Nearly 20 years later, Cena made history once again by claiming his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41.

During an appearance at Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena was asked which of his championship reigns stands out as his favorite. He said,

“It’s gotta be this one. If everything lines up, this is the one I’m taking home with me to put on my mantle, so hopefully this one.”

In recent weeks, NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer has made appearances not only on NXT but also on WWE Monday Night RAW. While many fans and insiders often point out the differences between the main roster and NXT, Vaquer sees things a bit differently.

During a recent interview with WFLA News Channel 8 alongside Oba Femi, Vaquer was asked about her experience wrestling on RAW compared to NXT. She said,

“For me, there’s not a huge difference. Whether it’s RAW or NXT, I feel at home. It all feels like home to me.”

