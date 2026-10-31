John Cena has a pretty simple solution whenever he needs a last-minute Halloween costume: dress up as John Cena.

During a recent appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show alongside Jessica Biel, the WWE legend was asked about costume parties and whether he planned to dress up for Halloween this year.

Cena admitted that his familiar WWE ring attire has become his emergency costume whenever he needs something on short notice.

“So, the trope or the easy one is the John Cena costume. The jorts, the knee pads, the sneakers, the ball cap, the t-shirt, the double wristbands, the rally towel. I promise, it is a one-to-one replica. So that’s like if I need an emergency costume. It’s fail safe.”

The former ‘Never-Seen 17’ time world champion acknowledged that having such an easy option available has also given him an excuse to avoid putting much effort into coming up with something more creative.

“To add to that, I think I keep that fail safe costume as a crutch for not being motivated to dress up. I don’t know.”

While Cena might not put much effort into his Halloween costumes, he makes up for it when it comes to handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

In fact, Cena revealed that he goes beyond the traditional fun-sized and full-sized candy bars, making sure his house is stocked with king-sized treats.

“I’m not anti-Halloween. Where I lack in creativity and excitement to dress up in costumes, I make up by being the candy house. I’m the king [sized] candy house. Screw the full size ones, I get the ones that’s like, this is diabetes in a wrapper.”