John Cena recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed while at the Main Theater at the Fan Expo Boston event on Saturday night.

During the discussion, the WWE legend revealed an interesting choice for the toughest match of his WWE career.

“It’s the match I had in the Firefly Fun House,” said Cena. “The reason that opponent was tough, and I know it was against Bray Wyatt, was because that was more or less a match against me.”

Cena added, “I’ll say that was my toughest match.”

Also during the appearance, the “Never Seen-17” recalled meeting his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, while filming the movie, “Playing With Fire.”

“My favorite movie to make was Playing With Fire,” answered Cena when asked about his favorite movie role thus far in his acting career. “That’s because it’s where I met my wife [Shay Shariatzadeh].”

John Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul in his next WWE in-ring appearance in one of the featured matches at the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event scheduled for August 31, 2025.