John Cena continues to make the media rounds to promote his WWE retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend in Washington, DC.

During the full-length Tom Rinaldi interview, which was released via WWE’s official YouTube channel following WWE Raw on December 8, “The Greatest of All-Time” revealed he has signed a five-year WWE Ambassador contract.

“I will be an ambassador [for] the WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years,” he said. “I was like ‘Please, as long as you can do it.’ I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can.”

Despite the new deal, Cena made it clear that when he squares off against “The Ring General” on 12/13, it will be the last time fans ever see him inside a WWE ring to have a match.

“Physical activity, 100%—and I very rarely speak in absolutes, because you never know—I do know in this case,” he said. “This is why I can speak in absolutes, because I don’t want to let the people that I made a promise to down.”

Cena went on to elaborate on what his new WWE Ambassador deal could mean for his connection to the company.

“I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador because maybe ambassadorship comes with letting more people know to watch this, which was my goal in the first place,” he said. “Maybe mentorship to talent that I wouldn’t have time to spend the time with, where I can sit and be like, ‘OK, who are you really? How do I get the rapping moment on the bus?’ Because I want that guy on TV, or I want that girl on TV. I’m looking forward to that stuff.”

