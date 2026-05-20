John Cena recently spoke with the folks from Business Insider for an interview.

During the discussion, “The Greatest of All-Time” revealed the one regret he has from his WWE career, his shift to longevity training and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he stays fit after retiring from professional wrestling: “The goal is to be physically active until they put me in the dirt. I would like to be active enough in all capacities, spiritually, mentally, and physically, where I can enjoy the whole ride for as long as I can. I’m into doing things correct, protecting my health and body. I want to be able to bury a squat when I’m 85.”

On shifting to longevity training: “It’s a little bit more cardiovascular health, a whole lot more mobility, and a whole lot of knowing when to pump the brakes. Mobility and warming up, cooling down, all those things may seem tedious and docile until you find your why. After 45 minutes of static stretching, I feel excellent. I stand tall, I walk smooth. For a second, I feel 20. All the BS to get there is for that one second. So that’s the win.”

On the one regret he has from his WWE career: “It’s only in recent years that I’ve been brave enough to ask for help and that is the one career regret I have, especially if it concerns my health, and it’s worked wonders. There was just that acceptance of like, ‘This is never going to change.’ Unless you ask for help, and you’re right, there’s nothing you can do. It doesn’t have to be like that.”

“The Never Seen” 17-time former WWE Champion recently returned at the WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event earlier this year to announce the introduction of The John Cena Classic.