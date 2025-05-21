As John Cena continues what he has confirmed to be his final year as an in-ring competitor, the legendary WWE Superstar is taking time to reflect on the evolution of his storied career — while making it clear that certain parts of his past won’t be making a comeback.

Cena, who made his WWE debut in 2002 with his trademark “ruthless aggression,” later transformed into one of the company’s most colorful characters — the freestyle-spitting “Doctor of Thuganomics” and leader of the fan-favorite “Chain Gang.”

While many fans remain nostalgic for that era, Cena recently shared that he’s moved on from that chapter of his career and doesn’t intend to revisit it during his farewell run.

Speaking at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena addressed a fan decked out in old-school Cena gear who asked about the Chain Gang persona.

“[The Chain Gang] is right next to my official Doctorate in Thuganomics, which is stashed in Parts Unknown,” Cena joked in response. “Something I did was etched in your memory, and it’s obvious by the way you’re dressed and the album you hold. It puts you in a period of reminiscing.”

The 16-time world champion then got a bit more introspective, explaining how he’s grown over the years and why that version of himself belongs in the past.

“I believe we should never be the person that we were yesterday. You should always be curious and always seek growth,” Cena said. “The 48-year-old me would’ve got my ass kicked by the 26-year-old me. I promised myself I would never wear a suit. All I do nowadays is wear a suit. I didn’t know what love was. Now I have love and joy and peace in my life. I’m not the person I was at 26, and I’m fine with that.”

Still, Cena expressed gratitude for the fans who still show love for that chapter of his WWE journey.

“I’m so grateful for that CD you hold in your hand and so grateful for people that rep the Chain Gang, I think that’s dope,” he said. “I’ve just moved forward in my life. I look back on that fondly, I don’t regret it. I’m just in a different place. You won’t see any of that stuff from me going forward, I think.”

John Cena returns to the ring to face R-Truth at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC and Peacock this coming Saturday night, May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida.

