John Cena doesn’t shine the spotlight on everything he does.

His record-setting work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which WWE themselves publicized a lot in the past, is one example.

Another is a bombshell he dropped during a new interview with PEOPLE this week.

“I was stubborn,” Cena said. “I didn’t want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. It’s one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me. It wasn’t until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec.”

Cena continued, “I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn’t alone. The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don’t mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don’t know how bad it’s going to be.”

The man who will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, then noted that he dealt with a similar issue a year later.

“A year later I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder,” Cena said. “It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them.”