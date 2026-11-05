John Cena made a special appearance on the November 4 episode of WWE NXT, where he revealed another participant for the upcoming John Cena Classic.

The WWE legend appeared before the live crowd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, addressing the significance of NXT and describing the developmental brand as a place filled with potential and opportunity.

Cena then shifted his attention to the John Cena Classic, which is scheduled to take place on December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

After Cody Rhodes was announced as the first official entrant during Monday’s WWE Raw, Cena revealed that Zilla Fatu would be the next competitor invited to participate in the tournament.

Fatu made his way to the ring, where Cena reflected on his longstanding relationship with the Anoa’i family.

Cena mentioned his history with Rikishi, The Rock and Roman Reigns, while also speaking about his admiration for Fatu’s late father, Umaga.

The 17-time world champion explained that Fatu’s family had played an important role throughout his career, making it especially meaningful for him to personally extend the invitation.

The comments visibly moved Fatu, who became emotional as Cena discussed his father and the family’s contributions to his career.

Fatu thanked Cena for the opportunity and expressed how blessed he felt to be included in the tournament.

The two concluded the segment by embracing in the ring.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

A little tip of the cap from the GOAT!! 🫡 @JohnCena https://t.co/w6C64Yzpn2 — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026

JOHN CENA IN NXT 👌 @JohnCena What a MOMENT!! https://t.co/rko05d9uFh — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026

Get it John! 🕺 https://t.co/acPscPlLwR — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026

The next invitee to the John Cena Classic is… ZILLA FATU!!! 🥶 https://t.co/DAWQCibAYV — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026