During a recent interview with PEOPLE, John Cena commented on the current WWE roster and the athleticism they have. He said,

“I started to assess physically where I was and assess the current program, and the current program in the WWE is spectacular. Like surgically perfect. The athleticism is far beyond anything I’ve ever been capable of. The talent pool is extremely deep, and I remember being a young 20 something in Kentucky. Wrestling in front of 20 people every night crossing my fingers and hoping to get a call to come up to WWE television and thinking that call would never come and I kind of made a promise when I got on television and when I started gaining some notoriety That I should be as graceful exiting the business or try to be as I was excited to enter. I openly made a promise to be like, when I’m a step slower, I will go because there will be kids just as hungry as I am who have earned a shot to see if they can make it. I would hate to, just because I’m hanging around too long, I would hate to take a dream away from a kid like me and maybe not have the opportunity to have someone have an impact on the business. So I’m 48, I’ll be 49 next year, been on television 23 years with WWE and it was either the norm, just to kind of drift out of the mix and then come back every once in a while or just announce your retirement through like a social post or a press conference but I approached WWE with an idea and I said, ‘I think the business and the fans have been good to me over the years, I will take this block of time and stand down from most everything and let’s try to give our audience something that they can have closure if they wanted to see something one last time’. This is something that a lot of rock bands do, a lot of rock bands will do like farewell tour number four and five. Getting on stage and playing music is very taxing, but the physical nature of what we do in WWE, I have my health. My health and my dedication to my partner are the tip of my spear in life right now. So I think every time I go out there, I just wanna make sure I’m able to give my all, but it’s time to step away.“

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Roman Reigns revealed both his favorite opponent and his proudest career achievement.

When asked who he enjoyed facing the most, Reigns named Brock Lesnar, saying, “My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him.”

As for his proudest moment, Reigns pointed to his historic 1,316-day title reign, noting, “I can’t just pick one. There were so many in that reign. Just that reign alone is unprecedented.”

Corey Graves is heading back to the commentary booth for AAA.

AAA’s next major event, TripleMania XXXIII, takes place on August 16th from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. According to a report from Pwinsider, the Monday Night RAW and NXT commentator will serve as the lead voice for the English-language broadcast of the show.

Graves previously teamed with AAA booker Konnan to call the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in June.

Following TripleMania XXXIII, Graves will resume his regular duties on Monday Night RAW alongside Michael Cole, and on NXT with Vic Joseph and Booker T.

The event will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel in both English and Spanish.