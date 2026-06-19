John Cena is continuing to make the transition from the wrestling ring to Hollywood, and according to him, one of his recent co-stars had the time of his life during a memorable WWE Raw appearance.

Speaking with Adam’s Apple while discussing his move from professional wrestling into acting, Cena reflected on how the passion he developed in WWE has carried over into his film career.

During the conversation (see video below), he specifically mentioned comedian and actor Eric Andre, who recently appeared on WWE programming as part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming Netflix film, Little Brother.

“I think it was being present, passionate, and coachable in the realm of being on camera and learning what that’s about. I always love being in the ring. It’s immediate, it’s wonderful, if you’ve ever been, you understand.”

Cena went on to reveal that Andre was thrilled about the experience despite being physically involved in a major segment on WWE Raw.

“My castmate and little brother, Eric Andre, just got his first WWE appearance a few nights ago. He’s like ‘Man, it was the best thing of my life.’ So it was just transferring that passion to another lane.”

Andre’s appearance took place during the June 15 episode of WWE Raw, which opened with Roman Reigns presenting Jacob Fatu with a brown Ula Fala, symbolizing Fatu’s elevated status within the faction.

As Reigns, Fatu and the rest of the group made their way out of the arena area, they stopped to acknowledge Andre, who was seated at ringside. The encounter quickly took a turn when Fatu launched an attack on the comedian. Reigns then instructed Fatu to continue the assault, leaving Andre laid out as the segment came to an end.

The angle was later reported to be part of WWE’s promotional efforts for Little Brother, the upcoming Netflix film starring Cena and Andre, which premieres on June 26.