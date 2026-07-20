John Cena is reflecting on one of the defining rivalries of his career while sharing what he respects most about CM Punk.

Speaking to Undisputed, Cena looked back on his memorable clash with Punk at WWE Money In The Bank 2011, a match widely regarded as one of the greatest of the modern era. Punk defeated Cena in his hometown of Chicago to win the WWE Championship, further cementing their legendary rivalry.

Looking back on the bout, Cena joked that it was one of the few matches where critics gave him little of the credit, but said the lasting legacy of the rivalry speaks to the passion both competitors have maintained throughout their careers.

“That might have been like one of two matches that wrestling critics were like, ‘Eh, he’s OK–but it wasn’t because of him, it was because of the other guy,’” said a smiling Cena. “I think what that shows is when you have two names that span such a long test of time, it shows the individuals’ passion for what they do. If you’re not passionate about being in wrestling, you are weeded out quick. You might get a push to the top, you might get a chance, you might get a championship. If you’re not passionate, a 10-year career, a 15-year career, a 20-year career doesn’t happen.”

Cena went on to explain that Punk’s enduring passion for professional wrestling is what he admires most, noting that the former WWE Champion is still competing at the highest level 15 years after their classic encounter.

“The fact we can talk about wrestling 15 years ago, and he’s got the championship and he’s main-eventing Madison Square Garden right now, regardless of the trajectory that Phil Brooks has been on–I wish he never took a break but that’s his personal journey and choice–his passion has obviously always been there, and it still is. And that’s the thing I admire most about him.”

Also during the interview, John Cena claimed a match from “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour was “easily the toughest” of his WWE career.