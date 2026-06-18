John Cena may be done taking bumps inside the squared circle, but there’s one part of WWE life that he still misses.

While making the media rounds to promote his upcoming Netflix comedy Little Brother, Cena appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night for a conversation with Jimmy Fallon (see video below). During the interview, the 17-time world champion opened up about life after retirement and what he misses most about performing in front of WWE fans.

With Fallon asking whether he misses the physical side of professional wrestling, Cena quickly made it clear that getting slammed around the ring is not something he longs for these days.

“No,” Cena replied. “What I miss is the audience, the energy that I feel when you come through the curtain. I miss this stuff [the fans cheering for him]. I had to walk away because I can’t get body-slammed anymore. It was time. Yes, indeed.”

The WWE legend admitted that the physical toll of wrestling became increasingly difficult to ignore as the years went on. According to Cena, the aftermath of performing on WWE television was often felt long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Cena said he used to feel “jagged” the day after performing on Raw, but now Tuesdays are great for him.

Although Cena had not been working a full-time WWE schedule for years, he returned to the company in 2025 for a year-long retirement tour that ran from January through December. The farewell run officially came to an end on December 13 when he was defeated by Gunther in his final match.

Even though his in-ring career has concluded, Cena remains involved with WWE in an ambassador role. He is also helping develop the John Cena Classic tournament, a new WWE project currently targeted to launch toward the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Cena’s latest film project, Little Brother, co-starring comedian Eric Andre, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 26.