John Cena is changing up his WWE appearance once again.

Following his retirement from in-ring competition, the future WWE Hall of Famer began appearing on television in formal attire, trading his familiar T-shirt, shorts and baseball cap for suits.

The idea was to reinforce that his days as an active wrestler were officially behind him.

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out that way.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Cena explained that fans continued chanting for “one more match” despite his wardrobe change. He also pointed out that wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes regularly get physical while wearing suits, making the distinction between active and retired performers less obvious.

“I don’t wanna confuse the consumer. If I show up in dress shoes in a suit with a pocket watch, hopefully the consumer isn’t gonna think one more match,” Cena said. “That didn’t work. They still chanted one more match. And I love wearing suits. Also, Cody Rhodes gets beat up in suits. So, the one thing I was trying to accomplish was really murky.”

With the John Cena Classic approaching, Cena has returned to something resembling his traditional WWE look, although there are some notable differences.

The 17-time world champion explained that wearing more comfortable clothing allows him to feel more at home during his appearances, particularly when interacting with the audience.

“How do I feel most at home here? I love running to the ring. I love when the energy of the audience is there, and I can bounce around the ropes,” Cena said. “If you look at WrestleMania, and those events that I show up in Tampa in a suit, I’m walking [very] carefully to the ring. The bottom of those shoes are slick, and I like a fitted suit, so I’m also worried about busting my pants.”

Despite returning to a more familiar appearance, Cena made it clear that his in-ring retirement remains permanent.

He has adopted what he calls a “no-fall-downs” policy, meaning he has no intention of taking another wrestling bump.

And while fans might think his recent appearances signal the return of his trademark jean shorts, Cena was quick to clarify that those are also officially retired.

“Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts,” he said. “I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f**king jorts are retired.”

Cena is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 13, as the company continues building toward the inaugural John Cena Classic.

At least one additional participant is expected to be revealed for the December 14 event at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Kelani Jordan, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno have already been confirmed as participants.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.