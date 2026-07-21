John Cena has explained why he pushed for the women of The Judgment Day to play a major role in his Survivor Series 2025 match against Dominik Mysterio.

The bout saw Cena challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez both getting physically involved by hitting their signature moves on Cena. Liv Morgan then made her return late in the match, playing a pivotal role in the finish.

Speaking during WWE Unreal Season 3, Cena said he wanted to take full advantage of the creative freedom available and felt involving the entire faction made the match more compelling.

“We had the creative freedom to use every paint on the palette,” he said. “I want the girls to come ringside. I want them physically involved, both in the match in a traditional way of, like, tripping and hitting.”

Cena added that he wanted the interference to feel like a legitimate threat rather than simply serving as a distraction.

“But I also want them to hit bombs,” he continued. “Because it’s believable enough to be like, ‘Oh f**k. The kid could win with that.”

Also during season three of WWE Unreal on Netflix, John Cena revealed why he told AJ Styles not to do a certain WWE legends move during their memorable bout with multiple tributes to wrestling legends.

WWE Unreal season three premiered on Netflix on July 21.