John Cena isn’t afraid to admit when something doesn’t work.

Even when that something happens to be the main event of WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Uncrowned, the 17-time WWE World Champion reflected on his retirement tour and the criticism surrounding his Undisputed WWE Championship victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The match, which featured interference from Travis Scott and came during Cena’s controversial heel run, received a largely negative response from fans.

Looking back, Cena acknowledged that the company took a creative gamble that ultimately didn’t deliver.

“I think it’s a great template for when I talk to young talent — and I try to do this all the time, I remind them to swing big and don’t be afraid to fail,” Cena said. “A lot of them think I’m talking from a glass house of like, ‘Yeah, sure, it must be easy for you, because you, you never fail.’”

Cena continued, using his WrestleMania 41 experience as an example of how even the biggest stars can miss the mark.

“And then I’ll look back, especially on that last year because the retirement tour did have a lot of eyes, and I’ll say I took a big swing at WrestleMania and we stunk up the joint. We failed. But what did I do? I got back up, we dusted ourselves off, course-corrected the ship, and we culminated with a fantastic finishing of the story, as Cody would put it, at SummerSlam.”

Cena and Rhodes would eventually meet again in the main event of SummerSlam, this time in a Street Fight that received a significantly more positive response from fans.

The WWE legend also reflected on the creative decisions surrounding the conclusion of his in-ring career, explaining that he preferred taking chances rather than playing things safe.

“As far as the last match goes, gosh, there were a lot of easy routes we could have gone creatively and I appreciate the bold swing at the end,” Cena said. “So, it’s authentically me. I didn’t leave anything in the tank physically. I gave it my all, got to work with a great opponent.”

He added, “I thought we had an ending that surely everybody talked about. Regardless of whether it was acclaimed or criticized, it sparked conversation and thought, which I think is really cool.”

Cena is now turning his attention toward helping WWE’s next generation of talent through the upcoming John Cena Classic, which takes place on December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

The special event will feature NXT talent competing against members of WWE’s main roster, with both men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champions being crowned.

Cody Rhodes was the first name officially invited to participate, with Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno and NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan also receiving invitations.