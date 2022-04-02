Former 16-time world champion John Cena took to Twitter earlier today to hype this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, stating that despite his success in the industry he will always be a fan of wrestling first. He writes, “I was, am and always will be a fan first! #WrestleMania is the greatest spectacle in all of sports and entertainment! Excited for the entire @WWE Universe and wishing all those involved the best!”
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 2, 2022
Logan Paul was also active on Twitter, where he shared his ring gear for tonight’s tag team bout between himself and the Miz against the Mysterio family.
WRESTLEMANIA TONIGHT @WWE pic.twitter.com/d9mteAIq8Q
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 2, 2022