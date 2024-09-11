John Cena and SpongeBob SquarePants have some things in common.

“The Greatest of All-Time” spoke about how they are connected by more than the new commercial promoting “Brawl Stars.”

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about both being responsible for their fair share of viral memes on social media.

“On the surface, it does seem random, but there is definitely a connection with all three prongs of the trident,” Cena said. “I think between SpongeBob and myself, who provide the meme universe with full ammunition clips any day, all day.”

Cena continued, “So the fact that SpongeBob’s talked about on social media about every four seconds and he’s responsible for his fair share amount of memes, I think I’m right up there with him.”